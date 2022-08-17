Sun Prairie Police were joined by a few donut props, other first responders and Dane County deputies for this photo at Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts), 950 Windsor St., during the 2018 Cop on a Rooftop event for the Law Enforcement Torch Run benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin
Local law enforcement including the Sun Prairie Police Department will take to the roofs at more than 40 Dunkin’ locations across Wisconsin -- including the Sun Prairie location at 750 Windsor St. -- from 5-11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 for the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop.
Dunkin’ and the Law Enforcement Torch Run are continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Each Dunkin’ guest who makes a donation to support Special Olympics Wisconsin between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, will receive a coupon for a free donut. Guests donating $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.
Funds raised go directly back to the athletes, providing opportunities to participate in a variety of sports programming, to foster a healthy lifestyle, to develop social and leadership skills, and to create a sense of belonging and inclusion for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
During the past nine years of the event, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $430,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Since 1986, compassion, joy and hope has ignited a movement among law enforcement in Wisconsin to spread awareness of individuals with intellectual disabilities. LETR volunteers educate the community about the gifts, talents and abilities of people with intellectual disabilities and create opportunities to bring the community together. As the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin, LETR has raised more than $32 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.