Cop on a Rooftop (2018)
Sun Prairie Police were joined by a few donut props, other first responders and Dane County deputies for this photo at Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts), 950 Windsor St., during the 2018 Cop on a Rooftop event for the Law Enforcement Torch Run benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin

 Chris Mertes/File

Local law enforcement including the Sun Prairie Police Department will take to the roofs at more than 40 Dunkin’ locations across Wisconsin -- including the Sun Prairie location at 750 Windsor St. -- from 5-11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 for the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop.

Dunkin’ and the Law Enforcement Torch Run are continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin.

