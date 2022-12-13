The proposed Sun Prairie Public Library expansion project viewed from Northeast. FEH Design consultants said with the proposed addition on the east side of the building, the overall character of the building can be easily preserved, and the current prairie to the west of the existing building can be maintained. Parking will expand to the east and require a second, wider entrance and exit driveway at Linnerud Drive. The library can maintain the existing building entrance, albeit expanded, and provide access to the library utilizing an entry lobby with an east entrance.
Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler (left) and Sun Prairie Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens (second from left) accepted a $25,000 donation from Sun Prairie Rotary President John Holevoet, and Chad Wiedmeyer, Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation president (far right) during the club’s Oct. 4 meeting at the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Library Foundation continues to move closer to the goal of raising $3.5 million to match the city’s total commitment of $16 million for a renovated and expanded library. The campaign has raised $1.26 million in just a few months.
“Last week we hit our first milestone,” Theresa Stevens, Executive Director for the SPPL Foundation, said in a press release announcing the total. “We surpassed the first million-dollar mark, and as of this printing, have reached 37% of the total goal.”
The foundation thanked members of the Campaign Leadership Team, the Business Committee, the Honorary Committee, and Board Members who have worked to lead the quiet phase of the capital campaign.
Stevens said the foundation also appreciate the visionary donors who have supported the campaign at this early stage -- including Rita Tubbs, Rex Owens, the Friends of the Sun Prairie Library, the Sun Prairie Rotary Club, Mark and Svetha Hetzler, Mary Bell, the Gauger family, Walter and Barbara Herrod, and many others.
Stevens extended a special thank you to everyone involved with the 100 Extraordinary Women Initiative. The national program seeks to secure gifts and 5-year pledges of $1,000 each from 100 women.
Stevens said Sun Prairie is proud to have far exceeded that goal with 168 women making gifts totaling $168,000. These donors will all be listed in the colorful, creative entrance to the new Children’s Area.
Stevens said space remains for potential donors who would like to be part of the initiative, or who want to honor or remember an important woman.
“This is a very exciting time for the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation and the Library, and we are just getting started,” added Stevens.
The renovated and expanded Sun Prairie Public Library will continue its role as the gathering place for everyone in Sun Prairie, but with new and exciting features, including:
• An expanded Children’s Area including a distinct Teen/Young Adult section;
• An Outdoor Amphitheater with a stage and seating that will be unique in Wisconsin;
• An Outdoor Program Area with a Story Walk;
• A Business Center, and
• An after-hours Delivery Lockers so everyone, including second and third shift workers, will have access to library materials at their convenience.
Preliminary plans for the renovation and library expansion were developed through open architectural forums, led by architects FEH Design, visits to other libraries, public input and input from librarians and other experts. Work is continuing on the final designs.
Fundraising is ongoing and will intensify during 2023, with opportunities for individuals and families to donate in many ways, including naming an area of the building, and by attending special events, including a fun challenge grant to celebrate National Library Week, the Spring Gala in April which has a Kentucky Derby theme, as well as a night at the Duck Pond with the Madison Mallards.
All of these special events will help the campaign reach its final goal.