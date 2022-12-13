Sun Prairie Rotary donates $25,000 for Sun Prairie Public Library expansion
Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler (left) and Sun Prairie Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens (second from left) accepted a $25,000 donation from Sun Prairie Rotary President John Holevoet, and Chad Wiedmeyer, Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation president (far right) during the club’s Oct. 4 meeting at the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie.

 Chris Mertes

The Sun Prairie Library Foundation continues to move closer to the goal of raising $3.5 million to match the city’s total commitment of $16 million for a renovated and expanded library. The campaign has raised $1.26 million in just a few months.

“Last week we hit our first milestone,” Theresa Stevens, Executive Director for the SPPL Foundation, said in a press release announcing the total. “We surpassed the first million-dollar mark, and as of this printing, have reached 37% of the total goal.”

Sun Prairie Public Library expansion

The proposed Sun Prairie Public Library expansion project viewed from Northeast. FEH Design consultants said with the proposed addition on the east side of the building, the overall character of the building can be easily preserved, and the current prairie to the west of the existing building can be maintained. Parking will expand to the east and require a second, wider entrance and exit driveway at Linnerud Drive. The library can maintain the existing building entrance, albeit expanded, and provide access to the library utilizing an entry lobby with an east entrance.

A rendering of a walk/fly-through of the expansion project for the Sun Prairie Public Library.

Created by FEH Design.

