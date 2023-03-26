The Sun Prairie Star received 14 awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's 2022 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet held on Friday, March 24, at The Madison Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison.

WNA Better Newspaper Contest judges comments section page 4 (2022)

The Sun Prairie Star's General Excellence entry (bottom right) is shown on page 4 of the section produced for Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest entrants. The section contains images from many of the winning entries in a variety of categories from 2022 and comments from the Arkansas Press Association judges.

The Sun Prairie Star won 14 awards in its Division E circulation category, including four first place, three second place, two third place awards and 5 honorable mentions. Awards included:

Costumed canines at Dog Day at the Market
Managing editor Chris Mertes won an honorable mention award for this photo of Chesapeake Bay Retriever cousins by breeding Zara (brown unicorn), age 8, and Nalu, age 2.5 years old, who posed for photos at a special backdrop set up for pooches at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market during Dog Day at the Market on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The two are regular mascots at Ship Shape Pet Grooming in Lodi. Special dog prizes, representatives from Badger Kennel Club and Brown Paw Rescue, vendor sales and even a free watering area for dogs were also featured at the market.
2022 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest judges comment section front cover

Photo credits for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest judges' comments section are (clockwise from top left): Artistic Photo (Division C) - Honorable Mention: The effects of racing in single-digit temperatures show in Jim Fieck’s face after finishing the Wolf Tracks Rendezvous Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Minocqua Winter Park (Photo by Dean Hall | Lakeland Times, Minocqua)

Photo Essay (Division C) - Third Place: A whitetail fawn stares down the intruding photographer. (Photo by Kurt Krueger | Vilas County News-Review, Eagle River)

Artistic Photo (Division A) - Second Place: Sandhill cranes forage for food in a farm field along Tripp Road west of Janesville on Wednesday. The birds pictured were among a group of dozens of the birds. (Photo by Anthony Wahl | The Gazette, Janesville)

Artistic Photo (Division D) - Third Place: Visitors to the Crawford County Fair take a spin on Round Up, one of the fair’s midway offerings. It was all part of the experience at the family-friendly event at the Fairgrounds in Gays Mills. (Photo by Mark Hackett | The Boscobel Dial)

