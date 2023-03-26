The Sun Prairie Star received 14 awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's 2022 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet held on Friday, March 24, at The Madison Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison.
The Sun Prairie Star won 14 awards in its Division E circulation category, including four first place, three second place, two third place awards and 5 honorable mentions. Awards included:
First Place -- General Excellence, presented to the Sun Prairie Star staff; Best Opinion Pages, presented to managing editor Chris Mertes; Best Special Section (Editorial) presented to the staff for the "We Shall Not Forget' section which publishes accumulated veterans stories each year around Veterans Day; and Reporting on Local Education, presented to Mertes for his reporting on homeless students, the failure of the apportionment vote at a special electors meeting and a story about police issuing citations to Sun Prairie High School students who walked off campus to protest treatment of student sexual assault victims in Madison.
In winning General Excellence in its circulation category of Division E, the Sun Prairie Star beat The Stoughton Courier-Hub and the Tribune-Phonograph in Abbotsford.
Winners of the category are judged to be the best in their circulation class in all aspects of the newspaper, from writing to photography to advertising to special sections and production of the paper.
Second Place -- Reporter Jeromey Hodsdon won a second place for Reporting on Local Education for his stories about the lawsuit stemming from a teacher employment termination associated with the slavery assignment at Patrick Marsh Middle School; a staff award for Front Page design; and a second place to Sports Editor Ryan Gregory for his story about retiring Sun Prairie High School varsity boys basketball coach Jeff Boos.
Third Place -- Mertes received a third place for his editorials about various subjects, and Hodsdon received an award for his profile feature of SPHS alum Terry Murphy adapting to a new life with a disability after a full career as a photographer.
Honorable Mention -- Among the award highlights was Hodsdon who received an Honorable Mention for being Rookie Reporter of the Year despite only being on staff for two months; Gregory received an honorable mention for a sports news story about Sun Prairie East defeating Sun Prairie West in the first meeting between the two schools; and Mertes received an honorable Feature Photo mention for his photo of two Chesapeake dogs dressed up at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market.
"I am proud of the excellent work performed by our teams across the Southern Region of Wisconsin over the previous year,” said Mark Lewis, president, Adams Publishing Group-Southern Wisconsin and publisher of The (Janesville) Gazette.
“Those efforts were rewarded Friday night at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards banquet. A number of our newspapers won first, second and third place awards," Lewis said. "The crowning point of the evening was The Gazette being named the Daily Newspaper of the Year. Congratulations to all our newspapers for the awards won and thank you all for the hard work you did to achieve this success".
The 2022 contest received 2,230 entries from 106 newspapers. Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022, and were judged by members of the Arkansas Press Association.
Best in Division winners, by circulation, were: Valley Sentinel, Spring Green; Superior Telegram; The Lakeland Times, Minocqua; Herald Times Reporter, Manitowoc; and The Gazette, Janesville.
Several college journalists were also honored March 24 during the WNA Convention. The 2022 WNA Collegiate Better Newspaper Contest received 205 submissions across 20 categories from 9 campus newspapers. Top honors in the college contest — the first place General Excellence award — went to the University of Wisconsin’s The Daily Cardinal. Erin Gretzinger, the 2021-22 editor of The Badger Herald, UW-Madison, was named Collegiate Journalist of the Year.
This year’s WNA Convention was sponsored by Godfrey & Kahn, News Tracker, Customized Newspaper Advertising, Legal Notice Services, Multi Media Channels, Editor & Publisher, Pines Bach, WisPolitics, The Badger Project and Column.