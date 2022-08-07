The Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) office located at 125 W. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie was constructed in 2000. A 2019 space needs plan called the office space “adequate,” but said fleet and inventory needs “were well beyond capacity.”
Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) customers can now sign up to receive text or email alerts when power services to their property are interrupted.
The outage management program successfully integrates the field communication capabilities of SPU’s new Honeywell advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) with the detailed connectivity of OpenPoint’s electric infrastructure mapping system.
AMI meters use a radio frequency to supply near real-time data on electric use to the SPU system. SPU has implemented a multi-year project to upgrade electric metering on properties throughout the city. Currently, 92% of properties in Sun Prairie have been transitioned.
“Our customers deserve to have access to cutting-edge technologies that make their lives easier,” Utility Manager Rick Wicklund said.
“This outage management project does just that," Wicklund added. "Our customers can receive alerts when service is interrupted and restored, and they can go online to view our outage map.”
Customers can sign up to receive alerts via text or email.
The feature could warn business owners and residents of a power outage even when they are not on the premises.
The system also sends a reconnection notification when the services are restored. To sign up for alerts log in to your SPU MyAccount portal at sunprairieutilities.com and click on “Alerts” on the top right-hand side of the page. From there, you can sign up for service, billing, and usage alerts to be sent by text or email.
SPU collaborated with OpenPoint, a software company providing technology-driven optimization for utilities, to develop the outage management mapping system.
By working on the new product with a software developer, SPU was able to tailor the product to the needs of SPU and its customers at a fraction of the cost of similar products.
The OpenPoint system receives communications from meters when they lose power. It then integrates that data into SPU’s electric system map to effectively identify outage areas.
“OpenPoint is proud to work with Sun Prairie Utilities to develop this advanced outage technology for customers,” said Paul Burkett, CEO of OpenPoint.
“This project will benefit the residents of Sun Prairie by providing affordable outage management solutions and serves as a model for municipal utilities across the country who want to maximize the potential of their advanced metering infrastructure and mapping systems,” Burkett added.
SPU also provides customers with an online map that shows the location of an outage in Sun Prairie as well as the approximate number of affected customers.