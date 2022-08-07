Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) office
The Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) office located at 125 W. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie was constructed in 2000. A 2019 space needs plan called the office space “adequate,” but said fleet and inventory needs “were well beyond capacity.”

Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) customers can now sign up to receive text or email alerts when power services to their property are interrupted.

The outage management program successfully integrates the field communication capabilities of SPU’s new Honeywell advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) with the detailed connectivity of OpenPoint’s electric infrastructure mapping system.

