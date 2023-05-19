Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin (MEUW) recently recognized 39 of its public power members, including Sun Prairie Utilities, for their commitment to worker safety.
Wisconsin line workers and electric crews risk receiving serious or fatal injuries while providing affordable and reliable power.
Public power communities across the state emphasize the importance of safety training and daily safe work practices.
MEUW recognizes and rewards safe operations through its annual Safety Achievement Awards. Utilities are placed into categories based on the total number of hours worked, receiving recognition based on the most incident-free records.
The incidence rate used to evaluate utilities is based on the number of work-related recordable injuries or illnesses, compared to the total number of worker hours during 2022, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Sun Prairie Utilities received a gold category for its safety performance in 2022.
“I am continuously honored to work with our Electric Operations crew, observing how they continue to excel at providing service to our rapidly growing community in an extraordinarily reliable, cost-effective manner,” said Rick Wicklund, Sun Prairie Utilities Manager.
“But most importantly, I’m so pleased that they continue to do this with a safety-first focused mindset,” Wicklund added. “This award is not only a great achievement, but an excellent reminder of the prioritized importance safety plays in the lives of all our utility workers.”
Wisconsin’s 81 public power utilities are locally owned, locally controlled, and locally operated, enabling them to quickly respond to the needs of their communities.
“Work in the electric utility industry requires a constant focus on safety,” said Tim Heinrich, MEUW President and CEO. “Our association is proud to recognize that on-the-job focus — following safety rules, using safe work practices, and watching out for one another.”
“As importantly, we recognize the commitment of management and the local utility governing board to developing an environment and a culture that supports and values safe operations,” Heinrich added. “Providing employees with the equipment they need to do the job safely, as well as training to maintain or improve their skills, is vitally important to achieving a strong safety record. We applaud our member communities for their dedication to safety excellence.”