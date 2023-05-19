Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin (MEUW) recently recognized 39 of its public power members, including Sun Prairie Utilities, for their commitment to worker safety.

Wisconsin line workers and electric crews risk receiving serious or fatal injuries while providing affordable and reliable power.

SPU earns safety award (2023)

Sun Prairie Utilities Manager Rick Wicklund (left) accepted the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin Safety Achievement Award from MEUW Director of Safety Services and Operations Mike Czuprynko.

Tags