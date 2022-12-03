Sun Prairie Utilities recently announced the return of the 2022 community wide Gingerbread House Decorating Contest, which takes place now through noon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Winners will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Sun Prairie Utilities recently announced the return of the 2022 community wide Gingerbread House Decorating Contest now through noon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Winners will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Entries will be judged based on the following criteria: construction, decoration, creativity, and holiday essence.
The Top 3 voted entries will each receive a $100 gift certificate or gift card to their favorite Sun Prairie restaurant. Sun Prairie Utilities will also donate $10 to the Sun Prairie Food Pantry for each entry submitted.
To enter the contest, take a selfie photo with the decorated gingerbread house and email the photo (with a subject title “Gingerbread House”) to information@myspu.org . Please include in the email a contact name, address, and phone number to qualify. SPU reserves the right to post all entries to our website or social media pages.
General rules
• The contest is open to all Sun Prairie community households.
• Gingerbread houses can be made from homemade cookie, purchased pre-baked kit, graham crackers, wafer cookies, or any appropriate edible building material.
• Selfie photo showing the decorated house must be included for a valid entry.
• Contest entries must be received at SPU by noon, Dec.16, 2022. Entries must clearly state a contact name, address, and phone number to qualify. Email to: information@myspu.org , and remember that including a creative name for your gingerbread house entry will earn you bonus points.
• Contest winners will be determined by SPU employee vote on December 20 using criteria of construction, decoration, creativity, and holiday essence. Winners will be announced Dec. 20, 2022.
• The top three votes received will each receive a $100 gift card or gift certificate for your favorite Sun Prairie restaurant.
• SPU reserves the right to post any or all entrant gingerbread house photos to our website or social media pages.
• SPU employee households may enter the contest, but are not eligible to win a prize