Sun Prairie Utilities recently announced the return of the 2022 community wide Gingerbread House Decorating Contest now through noon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Winners will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Entries will be judged based on the following criteria: construction, decoration, creativity, and holiday essence.

