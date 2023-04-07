Sun Prairie resident Katia Atkinson is among the Madison area residents who are cleaning up by signing up to do laundry through start-up SudShare, a service where individuals pick up, launder and return customers’ laundered clothing in 24 hours.
SudShare is a mobile phone application, or app, where customers place their laundry order with a Sudster, leave it outside and get their laundry freshly washed, dried and folded in 24 hours. The typical cost is $20 for a garbage bag full of laundry.
A SudShare "Sudster" is shown here returning laundered clothing to a customer. Sudsters will pick up and launder clothing before returning it within a 24-hour period, according to Sudster Katia Atkinson.
Aiming to innovate laundry for the first time since the invention of the spin cycle, a national start-up that recently arrived in the Sun Prairie area is hoping that unemployed folks in need of a side gig will pick washing, fluffing and folding instead.
Utah-based SudShare, launched in 2018 and currently available in more than 500 cities (including Sun Prairie) nationwide, has already onboarded 250,000 “Sudsters” (those who do the laundry) since it began. In fact, SudShare brags that it is the first and only manual labor work-from-home business.
Among those Sudsters is Katia Atkinson, a stay-at-home mom who is able to care for her five children at the same time she’s doing laundry for SudShare customers.
“I’m busy every day every day and I try to get as much laundry done in one day because if I don’t do it, if I don’t do it in that one day, then the next day,” Atkinson said, “somebody else is requesting me and then I get way more booked.”
SudShare starts with loading the company app, then typing a ZIP Code to find out how many Sudsters are located nearby. “With the app, if you wash for somebody, they have the option to request you every time. And generally when I do wash for somebody one time, they always come back,” said Atkinson, who is a Sun Prairie resident. “So I have like, maybe 20 regular clients that I try to keep up with every week. They’re big families, so they wash often and most of them have a lot of kids, so I always try to leave nice little snacks or a treat like a goodie bag or something for the kids whenever I drop off the laundry.”
Atkinson previously did laundry through an app on Facebook, but was subsequently introduced to SudShare.
“I actually reached out to the person that posted something on Facebook. And I was like ‘is this real?’ And she just emailed me back and was like ‘yeah, all you gotta do is you know these certain things’ so I did it. And I got on the next day and it was kind of slow. But once it picked up, I’ve never been busier.”
Are Atkinson’s clients without access to laundry? Do they have too much laundry that they can’t do it themselves? Or are they older clients who can’t lift that heavy laundry baskets anymore?
“Well, I have a lot of college students and the colleges down here they, I guess they always send their laundry out,” Atkinson said. “I noticed somebody else picks up bulk laundry, but that’s a company. — and I pick up for a lot of them as well. My turnaround is much faster than that one is. And it’s a little more personal, because I’m only doing like 20 people’s laundry.”
Here’s how it works: Customers place an order through the SudShare app, set their laundry outside (the service recommends two bags — one for machine-dry laundry and the other for hand-dry laundry) and the customer’s laundry will be picked up and returned fluffed and folded (or on hangers) the next day.
And with rates that start at $1 per pound of laundry through the SudShare app, it’s a no-brainer for most people to send their laundry to Anderson and other Sudsters.
“With the app, it’s by the pound and we just weigh it and it’s not that expensive for them,” Atkinson said, explaining that a typical garbage bag of laundry costs about $20 folded and returned. “It’s very affordable. If you think about going to the laundromat, you have to have quarters and you have to have your own detergent. And sometimes, you’re waiting for other people to get done with their laundry, so I try to take all that weight off of people so that they don’t do any of that. And it’s not a lot for me. My kids like to help, too.”
She also said she encourages people seeking a side gig to consider becoming a Sudster.
“A lot of people are complaining that they’re home with their kids or they can’t find daycare for their kids and stuff like that,” Atkinson said. “And I tell them there’s the SudShare laundry app and it’s really easy to set up. I try to tell them it’s easy and you get to be with your kids 24/7. It’s just like you’re washing your own laundry at home, so it’s simple and easy — and you don’t have to put your kids in daycare.”
Is she concerned that SudShare will raise the price for laundry and put her and other Sudsters out of business?
“No, I don’t think so. Because as for the app, you know, an app is an app. So basically, if we’re working for an app, they get a little bit more and then I guess what they would they charge them is different from what we get . . . I don’t think there’s a lot because there’s other places out here. That’s competition. And honestly, this app is the cheapest of them all.”
Learn more about SudShare on the company website atsudshare.com