Aiming to innovate laundry for the first time since the invention of the spin cycle, a national start-up that recently arrived in the Sun Prairie area is hoping that unemployed folks in need of a side gig will pick washing, fluffing and folding instead.

Utah-based SudShare, launched in 2018 and currently available in more than 500 cities (including Sun Prairie) nationwide, has already onboarded 250,000 “Sudsters” (those who do the laundry) since it began. In fact, SudShare brags that it is the first and only manual labor work-from-home business.

Katia Atkinson

Sun Prairie resident Katia Atkinson is among the Madison area residents who are cleaning up by signing up to do laundry through start-up SudShare, a service where individuals pick up, launder and return customers’ laundered clothing in 24 hours.
SudShare app (2023)

SudShare is a mobile phone application, or app, where customers place their laundry order with a Sudster, leave it outside and get their laundry freshly washed, dried and folded in 24 hours. The typical cost is $20 for a garbage bag full of laundry.
SudShare Sudster with clean laundry (2023)

A SudShare "Sudster" is shown here returning laundered clothing to a customer. Sudsters will pick up and launder clothing before returning it within a 24-hour period, according to Sudster Katia Atkinson.

Tags