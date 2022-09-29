Employees at Cardinal Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning, 3361 Brooks Drive, in November 2021 showed off the results of its Socktober promotion soliciting the donation of new socks for CARDS Closet in Sun Prairie. “Every October we collect brand new pairs of socks for CARDS Closet. This year we demolished our goal and collected 4,039 pairs of socks," remarked Jared Wittman, marketing manager for Cardinal HVAC. “We couldn’t have done this without all the people who helped us — we are so grateful for all the donations.”
Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning is teaming up with Beans n Cream, Bank of Sun Prairie, and Harms Insurance Group in a friendly competition to collect brand new pairs of socks for CARDS Closet during Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning’s #SOCKTOBER Event.
During the last six years, Cardinal has collected brand new pairs of socks for its #SOCKTOBER drive between the 1st and 31st of October.
Brand new pairs of child or adult socks can be dropped off at any of the participating businesses.
The #SOCKTOBER 2022 goal is 5,000 pairs of brand new adult or child socks to help local families in need this winter through CARDS Closet.
Participating businesses include:
• Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning, located at 3361 Brooks Drive in Sun Prairie, has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding area with exceptional heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical needs since 1984.
• Beans n Cream has four locations in the Sun Prairie area -- including Beans 'n Cream Coffeehouse in Cannery Square downtown and Beans 'n Cream Bakehouse at 1120 W. Main St., provides freshly baked pastries and exceptional brews of coffee.
• Harms Insurance Group, located at 804 Liberty Blvd. in Sun Prairie with offices in Lake Mills, has carried the philosophy of giving back to the community, cultivating strong relationships, and remaining honest in everything they do.
• Bank of Sun Prairie, with three Sun Prairie locations on South Grand Avenue, downtown Sun Prairie and on Broadway Drive, has promised its customers; prompt, professional, and knowledgeable service for more than 100 years.