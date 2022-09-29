Donations rock Socktober goal for Cardinal HVAC crew

Employees at Cardinal Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning, 3361 Brooks Drive, in November 2021 showed off the results of its Socktober promotion soliciting the donation of new socks for CARDS Closet in Sun Prairie. “Every October we collect brand new pairs of socks for CARDS Closet. This year we demolished our goal and collected 4,039 pairs of socks," remarked Jared Wittman, marketing manager for Cardinal HVAC. “We couldn’t have done this without all the people who helped us — we are so grateful for all the donations.”

 File/Contributed

Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning is teaming up with Beans n Cream, Bank of Sun Prairie, and Harms Insurance Group in a friendly competition to collect brand new pairs of socks for CARDS Closet during Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning’s #SOCKTOBER Event.

During the last six years, Cardinal has collected brand new pairs of socks for its #SOCKTOBER drive between the 1st and 31st of October.

