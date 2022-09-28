Kayla Pierce, member relations coordinator for Sun Prairie-based WPPI Energy, received the WPPI Energy Volunteer Power Award at the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting on Sept. 15, 2022, in Middleton.
The award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional leadership while contributing to the betterment of their community. Pierce was the sole recipient of this year’s Volunteer Power! Award.
Hired in 2013, Pierce led WPPI Energy’s United Way campaign for nine years. Coordinating events and inspiring staff, she helped to raise well over $100,000 to support the most vulnerable in our community.
Heavily involved in the WPPI Gardening Club, Pierce stepped up to lead it once the position became available. The club worked to beautify the grounds of WPPI Energy and was a source of knowledge for beginning gardeners.
Another passion of Pierce’s is the Sun Prairie Business & Education Partnership (BEP)—a collaboration between the school district and local businesses to offer a wide variety of programming to area schools.
The BEP’s goal is to help prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s workforce. Through WPPI Energy, she is a valued resource for the BEP and spends time visiting classrooms and sharing her expertise.
Pierce also participates in Meals on Wheels where she delivers meals to residents in the Sun Prairie area, she has organized events to benefit the Girls and Boys Club, and she is an active participant in the community.
“She believes in community,” shared Lauri Isaacson, vice president of member relations with WPPI Energy. “Kayla is always willing to lend a hand and get involved when it’s going towards a good cause.”
Located at 1425 Corporate Center Drive in the Sun Prairie Business Park, WPPI Energy is a not-for-profit wholesale energy provider and joint action agency is made up of 51 locally-owned utilities, including Sun Prairie Utilities.