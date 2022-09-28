Kayla Pierce earns Volunteer Power award

WPPI Energy Member Relations Coordinator Kayla Pierce (center) holds her Volunteer Power Award while standing with WPPI Energy Board Chair Jim Stawicki (left) and WPPI Energy CEO Mike Peters (right).

 Contributed

Kayla Pierce, member relations coordinator for Sun Prairie-based WPPI Energy, received the WPPI Energy Volunteer Power Award at the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting on Sept. 15, 2022, in Middleton.

The award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional leadership while contributing to the betterment of their community. Pierce was the sole recipient of this year’s Volunteer Power! Award.

Tags