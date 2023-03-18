Easterseals Wisconsin recently gained four new members to its board of directors: Brandon Buell, Paul Karch, Cory Lucke and Jeanne Sterken.
Buell, of Cottage Grove, is the broker/owner of Buell Real Estate Group. His family has proudly supported ESW for nearly 40 years.
Karch, of Sun Prairie, is an attorney with Independent Pharmacy Cooperative. He previously served on the ESW Board of Directors and has a daughter who attended Respite Camp for many years.
Lucke, of Waunakee, is a managing partner of LH Capital Holdings and Artisan Graham Real Estate.
Sterken, of McFarland, is retired from the medical imaging department at UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison. She is a passionate advocate for people with disabilities and has a daughter who has attended Respite Camp for many years as well.
“We are beyond thankful to these wonderful individuals who accepted the invitation to be a part of our organization,” said Paul Leverenz, President and CEO of ESW. “They will each be valuable assets to the Board, and we look forward to their help expanding and spreading awareness to their networks about the services we provide.”
As four new board members begin their three-year term of service, four former members were thanked for their service as they rotated off the board: Eric Blankenheim, Scott Stevenson, Chuck Buell, and Wayne Corey.