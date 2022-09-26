Tailgate party generates $3,500 donation to Sunshine Place
The tailgate party scheduled before the first-ever Sun Prairie East-West football game resulted in a donation of $3,500 from both football booster clubs to Sunshine Place. On hand for the donation were (from left) Elsa Obregon, Culver’s Frozen Custard and Butterburgers Team Member; Alexandria Mahoney, Owner/Operator Sun Prairie Culver’s; Ann Maastricht, Executive Director, Sunshine Place; Heather Rediger, President, Sun Prairie West Touchdown Club; Mary Shanahan, Board Member, Sun Prairie East Quarterback Club. Not Pictured: Courtney Bandstra, Texas Roadhouse.

 Chris Mertes

The Sun Prairie East and West football booster clubs presented their first annual Border Blitz Tailgate.

The Sun Prairie community partied together on Friday, Sept. 16 during the historic event—the first intracity football game between Sun Prairie East High School and Sun Prairie West High School.

