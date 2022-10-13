TDS Telecommunications, LLC has expanded availability of the Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to nearly all states it serves, including the entire state of Wisconsin.
Eligible TDS customers across the country can now leverage the benefit program to receive high-speed internet at a heavily discounted rate.
“TDS was founded on the idea that quality connections should be available to everyone,” Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Drew Petersen said. “Offering programs like the ACP is a natural extension of that mission and we hope customers in need of assistance take full advantage of this opportunity.”
The 53-year-old company has a long history of participation in FCC connectivity programs, including offering the Emergency Broadband Benefit prior to it becoming the Affordable Connectivity Program.
TDS first offered ACP benefits in its Lifeline footprint and is now making it available to the vast majority of its customer base, including all of Wisconsin.
With ACP, qualified customers can get a discount on any TDS internet services. The ACP benefit provides eligible households up to a $30 per month credit and up to $75 per month credit in tribal areas.
TDS, which offers service to customers in the City of Sun Prairie, has internet options that are 100% covered by the ACP benefit. A household qualifies for the program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or a household member participates in certain assistance programs.
“Internet has become a vital resource for accessing school, work, healthcare, and more,” Petersen added. “We’re proud to play a role in keeping people connected, including those who are most vulnerable in our communities.”
For more information about ACP, TDS customers can visit tdstelecom.com/ACP or call 1-888-225-5837.