A project by the Sun Prairie Lions Club that began as a way to bring Santa to kids at home is returning for 2022 when the Sun Prairie Lions Club begins what the club refers to as The Santa Project on Friday, Dec. 2.

That’s when Santa and some elves will be joined by a driver to make personal visits to Sun Prairie children at their homes.

Santa visits at the door

Santa visits with an elf at the door of a home with two children to safely talk with Santa. Sun Prairie Lions Club members say they receive a lot of Christmas gift lists during their visits.
Sun Prairie Lions Elf Troy "Buddy" Eisenrich

Troy Eisenrich, dressed here as Buddy the Elf, is among the Sun Prairie Lions Club members who volunteer to assist with The Santa Project, which began in 2020 as a way to bring Santa to the homes of kids. The Santa Project is continuing in 2022 with visits beginning on Weekends in early December all the way through Christmas Eve.
Santa Project brings Santa to kids

Snow adds to the visit, which in this case involved kids at a slightly opened window talking with Santa.
Santa in the background
The Sun Prairie Lions Club’s Santa Project usually uses one driver who remains in the vehicle, one elf and one Santa to visit with children at each stop. Santa delivers a bag of candy large enough for the number of children in the household.
Santa with Sun Prairie Lions Club member Bill Baker

Sun Prairie Lions Club Membership Committee Chair Bill Baker is a frequent Santa Project volunteer and sometimes even gets his picture taken with the Jolly Old Elf.

