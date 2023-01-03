The ex-wife of a Silicon Valley super-investor. The billionaire founders of ULINE. Tim Michels and his brothers. Mike Bloomberg. The governor of Illinois. Steven Spielberg.
In what has become a regular occurrence, millionaires and billionaires from inside and outside the state dumped cash into Wisconsin elections in 2022 through loopholes in campaign finance law.
The bulk of the money went to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, according to an analysis of campaign finance data by The Badger Project.
If a person wants to write a check to a political candidate in Wisconsin, that donor is limited in how much they can give by maximums set by state and federal law.
But loopholes in Wisconsin campaign finance law allow individuals to make unlimited donations to political parties. The loopholes also allow political parties to make unlimited donations to candidates.
Those gaps opened when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the McCutcheon v. FEC case that collective limits on political donations were an unconstitutional restriction of free speech. Wisconsin previously had an annual cap of $10,000 per person on all their political donations.
That collective limit had served as a hard ceiling on donating to political parties in Wisconsin, but its removal opened the door to a free-for-all. Unlimited cash now flows to parties, which can then distribute unlimited amounts to any political candidate in the state, circumventing legal limits.
Democrats, gerrymandered into a weak minority in the state legislature, have offered bills that would close the loopholes and place limits to and from political parties, but Republicans in the majority have ignored them.
They may be regretting their opposition. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin raised about $22 million in the 2022 election cycle, compared to about $16 million for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, according to FollowTheMoney.org, an organization that collects and organizes campaign finance records.
The state Democratic Party also out-raised its counterpart in the 2020 election, $27 million to $16 million. In 2018, the state Republican Party won the fundraising battle, $17 million to $8 million.
Notable names who fell outside the top 50 donors to political parties in the state include Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw Spielberg. Capshaw Spielberg is best known for her starring role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which her husband directed.
Both Spielbergs gave $50,000 to the Wisconsin Democratic Party of Wisconsin in 2022. The couple also each gave the legal maximum $20,000 to Wisconsin Democrats Gov. Tony Evers and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, both of whom won their races narrowly.
Steven Spielberg gave the legal maximum $20,000 to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who won as well.
Below is a list of the top 50 donors to political parties in Wisconsin in the 2022 election cycle, according to FollowtheMoney.org :
1. Karla Jurvetson — $3 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. A California-based physician, philanthropist, and political activist from Silicon Valley, Jurvetson is divorced from super-successful tech investor Steve Jurvetson.
She has emerged as one of the Democratic Party’s most prolific donors. Jurvetson gave $2.8 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in 2020.
2. Tony Evers Campaign Committee — Nearly $2.8 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, The Wisconsin governor raised about $42 million in his successful 2022 reelection campaign.
3. Liz Uihlein — $1.7 million to the Republican Party of Wisconsin. With her husband Dick Uihlein, an heir to the Schlitz beer fortune, the Chicago-area couple founded the shipping materials giant ULINE in 1980.
The billionaires have become major donors to conservative candidates and Super PACs in recent years, especially in Wisconsin, where they reside part-time in Manitowish Waters.
Liz Uihlein also gave $900,000 to the Republican Party of Wisconsin for the 2020 election. The Uihleins also donated millions in the 2022 election cycle to Super PACs, which can spend unlimited amounts on advertising attacking and promoting candidates.
4. Diane Hendricks — $1.5 million to the Republican Party of Wisconsin. America’s wealthiest self-made woman, according to Forbes, Hendricks is worth about $12.5 billion. With her now-deceased husband Ken Hendricks, the Beloit native launched ABC Supply, one of the nation’s largest distributors of siding, windows and roofing.
She has given tens of millions to a variety of candidates and political committees in the last two decades, the majority being Republican, according to campaign finance records. She gave $2.4 million to the Republican Party of Wisconsin for the 2020 election.
Hendricks also donated millions in the 2022 election cycle to Super PACs, which can spend unlimited amounts on advertising attacking and promoting candidates.
5. Sage Weil — $1.5 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. This Madison-area software engineer and entrepreneur has been building and selling startups since high school, according to Yahoo Finance.
He gave more than $500,000 to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for the 2020 election.
6. Michels for Governor (campaign committee) — $1.3 million to the Republican Party of Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels lost his 2022 bid to be governor.
His campaign raised about $25 million, about $18 million of which came from Michels.
7. George Soros — $1 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. One of Wall Street’s most successful investors, Soros’ wealth is estimated at $6.7 billion by Forbes.
Soros has been donating millions to left-wing candidates and pro-democracy causes for decades. He also gave nearly $500,000 to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for the 2020 election.
8. Patrick Michels of Brownsville, Wisconsin — $1 million to the Republican Party of Wisconsin. A brother of Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Patrick Michels is an executive for the Michels Corporation, the family’s international energy and infrastructure contractor.
9. Reid Garrett Hoffman — $1 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. A LinkedIn co-founder and Microsoft board member, Hoffman’s wealth is estimated at about $1.8 billion by Forbes.
This “charitable investor” has put an additional $1.5 billion into social and environmental investments, according to Forbes. He gave $750,000 to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for the 2020 election.
10. Dick Uihlein — $975,000 to the Republican Party of Wisconsin. The billionaire is an heir to the Schlitz beer fortune and co-founded ULINE with his wife Liz Uihlein.
The couple donates millions to elect Republican candidates in Wisconsin and across the country.
