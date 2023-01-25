With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest, dairy manufacturers across the country are ready for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion.

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the contest, announced Jan. 25 that 197 makers of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients in 35 states submitted 2,249 products across 113 classes for evaluation.

Cheese and cutting board

Hosted biennially since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese (above), butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition.

