Wisconsin Monthly Temperature average (2022)

The average Wisconsin temperature for June through September was 65.6 degrees, compared to 67.3 degrees in 2021 and a normal of 65.3 degrees.

The US Department of Agriculture recently published the 2022 Wisconsin Crop Progress Review made possible by the dedication of the many farmers, FSA, NRCS, Extension, and agribusiness personnel who provide information each week.

The 2022 growing season started with below average temperatures and many parts of the state still covered in snow. Topsoil moisture was rated 29 percent surplus on April 3, 2022 compared to just 4 percent surplus on April 4, 2021. The cool, wet spring weather meant crops were planted behind normal, and there were few days available for fieldwork until mid-May.

Corn in the farm field (2022)

As November came to a close, Wisconsin's harvest for grain was still on-going at only 87 percent complete.
Corn Progress (2022)
Just over half of the corn for grain was harvested by November 6, 2022
Oats in a farm field (2022)

The first oat crop condition rating of the season showed 76 percent rated in good to excellent condition as of May 22. Conditions peaked by mid-June to 85 percent rated good to excellent and this remained in the mid-80’s to upper 70’s for the rest of the season.
Oats Progress for 2022
Winter Wheat
The final winter wheat condition rating of the season, on July 31, was 83 percent good to excellent.

