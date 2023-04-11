Video game enthusiasts often cite U.S. creation hubs such as Seattle, Orlando and Austin, but a city that pops up on chat screens these days is Madison. Learn more about local gaming companies and what they’re producing by attending the Tuesday, April 25, Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Sheraton Madison Hotel

The Sheraton Hotel Madison, set to host the next Wisconsin Tech Council lunch, is located at 706 John Nolen Drive in Madison.