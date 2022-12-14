You may have noticed co-workers, or even relatives and friends wearing Ugly Christmas Sweaters today to celebrate Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.
According to (of course!) the website uglychristmassweater.com, the ugly Christmas sweater actually originated in the 1980s when the Father of Ugly Christmas Sweaters, Bill Cosby, wore one on NBC-TV’s The Cosby Show.
Shortly thereafter, Chevy Chase donned an unattractive sweater in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and the trend began.
The popularity of the sweaters took a hit in the Grunge fads of the 90's, but in 2001, the sweaters came back with a vengeance, and they have only gained in popularity ever since.
Since 2001, the cringe-worthy clothing items have appeared in many different movies, TV shows -- further adding to their popularity. They have been seen in Bridget Jones' Diary, Dumb and Dumber, How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (where the show counts down to Christmas with a Christmas sweater giveaway), and Glee, among others.
Ugly Christmas sweaters made their initial appearances in the 1950’s with the mass commercialization of Christmas. First known as “Jingle Bell Sweaters”, and featuring Christmas themed decorations, the original ugly Christmas sweaters were never intended to be “ugly.”
All that has led to today — and the official day to wear your ugly sweater on Friday, Dec. 16.
Better yet — snap a selfie and send it to us at spedit@hngnews.com and we’ll share some of the more hideous ones on the Sun Prairie Star's Facebook page!
Happy Ugly Sweater Day to all — and to all an ugly night!