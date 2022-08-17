Wisconsin Corn Silking

The chart shows Wisconsin corn silking as of Aug. 14 was at 88 percent — 11 days behind last year and three days behind the five-year average.

 USDA NASS

Wisconsin had 5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Aug. 14, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection.

Harvesting of small grains continued, and farmers in the southern part of the state began its fourth cutting of alfalfa.

