Global Dairy Symposium (2022)

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will host a Global Dairy Symposium at World Dairy Expo on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 DATCP

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will host a Global Dairy Symposium at World Dairy Expo on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The symposium is funded by the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), a collaborative project proposed in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget between DATCP and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to promote the export of Wisconsin’s agricultural products.