As Florida utilities prepare for anticipated damage when Hurricane Ian makes landfall this week, dozens of line workers from municipally-owned utilities across Wisconsin are answering the call.

Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) has asked Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin (MEUW) to organize electric system “mutual aid” crews to head for Kissimmee, Florida, to work side-by-side with Kissimmee Utility Authority (KUA) employees and other mutual aid crews. Workers from 22 Wisconsin communities will help with recovery work that is expected to be needed in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) logo