Attorney General Josh Kaul on May 8 announced that consumers who were tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks from a $141 million multi-state settlement announced in May 2022.

Approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the multi-state settlement. The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify, but most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

