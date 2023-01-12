Nominations for the 2023 World Dairy Expo Recognition Awards are being accepted through Feb. 1, 2023.

Expo is once again honoring dairy industry leaders in three different categories: Dairy Producer of the Year, Industry Person of the Year, and International Person of the Year. Organizations, academic staff, producers and others involved in the dairy industry are encouraged to nominate individuals to recognize their outstanding work and dedication to the dairy industry.

World Dairy Expo logo (2023)

