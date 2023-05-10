As the 56th World Dairy Expo approaches, Expo is searching for college students who are passionate about the dairy industry to be part of the 2023 media team. Five students will be able to experience WDE as media interns, giving them an intimate look at the storied event.
Under the direction of Expo’s communications specialist, media interns assist with media initiatives at World Dairy Expo and the management of the Media Room, Expo’s on-site resource for reporters, writers and photographers.
The week-long internship in Madison provides students with an active role in writing press releases, creating content through multiple platforms, and executing social media plans while engaging with media professionals and dairy industry representatives from around the globe.
“The media intern team plays an integral role in successfully executing this must-attend event for the global dairy industry,” said Jenna Langrehr, WDE Communications Specialist. “Expo is delighted to once again offer this invaluable opportunity to students from across the country who are passionate about the dairy industry and looking for a great hands-on experience.”
Qualified individuals are actively pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in a dairy, agriculture, or communications-related field with excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Students should visit World Dairy Expo’s website, www.worlddairyexpo.com, and select “Careers & Internships” under the “About Expo” tab for the complete job description and all pertinent application details. Questions about this position should be directed to Langrehr at jlangrehr@wdexpo.com.
The global dairy industry will return to Madison's Alliant Energy Center for the 56th event, set for Oct. 1-6, 2023, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display; to learn more, download the World Dairy Expo mobile event app, or visit worlddairyexpo.com .