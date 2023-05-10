World Dairy Expo logo (2023)
World Dairy Expo

As the 56th World Dairy Expo approaches, Expo is searching for college students who are passionate about the dairy industry to be part of the 2023 media team. Five students will be able to experience WDE as media interns, giving them an intimate look at the storied event.

Under the direction of Expo’s communications specialist, media interns assist with media initiatives at World Dairy Expo and the management of the Media Room, Expo’s on-site resource for reporters, writers and photographers.

