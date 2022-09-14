Children of all ages enjoyed a machine that cranked out sudsy bubbles during Kids Day at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market. The market is presenting another youth-themed special event this Saturday, Sept. 17, with Youth in Ag Day at the market.
Celebrating the contributions youth are making to the future of agriculture with the Sun Prairie Farmers Market’s Youth in Ag Day market sponsored by Brooks Tractor on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Sun Prairie Farmers Market takes place on Market Street and Cannery Place in downtown Sun Prairie around Cannery Square Park from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Visit with local 4Her’s from the Happy Hikers 4-H Club and South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H Club, and chat with students from Sun Prairie’s FFA program
Children can also imagine being a market vendor for the day with the creative play farmers market stand, and check out the equipment Brooks Tractor will have on display. Children can also visit with firefighters and see their rural emergency equipment, and take in a musical performance at the market from Soggy Prairie’s own Kodey Feiner from 9-11 a.m.
“The food we eat, the clothes we wear, and the fuel that powers our lives is produced with agriculture,” said Sarah Wells, Sun Prairie Farmers Market manager who also co-owns Wells Farms. “The future of agriculture is reliant on the next generation of innovators, communicators, producers, educators and leaders. Come help us celebrate our future in Agriculture at our Youth in Ag Day on September 17th.”
The Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market is proud to present a fantastic lineup of local farmers, artisan food producers, and makers from the surrounding local area this 2022 market season. The vendors have dedicated an enormous amount of time and effort to bring our community the highest quality products around.
