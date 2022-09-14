Kids Day at the Market: Bubbles!
Children of all ages enjoyed a machine that cranked out sudsy bubbles during Kids Day at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market. The market is presenting another youth-themed special event this Saturday, Sept. 17, with Youth in Ag Day at the market.

 Chris Mertes

Celebrating the contributions youth are making to the future of agriculture with the Sun Prairie Farmers Market’s Youth in Ag Day market sponsored by Brooks Tractor on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Sun Prairie Farmers Market takes place on Market Street and Cannery Place in downtown Sun Prairie around Cannery Square Park from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.