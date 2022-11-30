The Madison West Kiwanis Club is hosting the 98th annual Christmas Pageant celebration in the Capitol Rotunda in Madison on Sunday, Dec. 4, featuring free performances at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
“The Madison schools started this event almost 100 years ago and the Kiwanis chose to continue it starting in 1982 with fundraising and volunteer organization of the annual event,” Club co-president Fred Ross said.
Ross said the Kiwanis club is still accepting donations to support the event with contributions directed to Ed Reisch at 1214 Saalsaa Rd., Madison WI 53711.
Co-president Harold Green said the club works to leave a “lasting impression” on more diverse generations and are attempting to reach out to underserved populations with this free event.
Area students from McFarland High School, Madison East High, Madison Memorial High, La Follette High, Edgewood High and Our Lady of Peace Elementary School will sing holiday songs and perform instrumental pieces.
More than 200 participants are expected to attend and the public is invited.
The Madison West Kiwanis Club is part of an international association of volunteers and was chartered in 1959. Members are unified in the belief that children and the community benefit from the efforts of caring and involved volunteers. The club meets every Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Segoe Road. For more information, visit https://madisonwestkiwanis.com.