The Madison West Kiwanis Club is hosting the 98th annual Christmas Pageant celebration in the Capitol Rotunda in Madison on Sunday, Dec. 4, featuring free performances at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

“The Madison schools started this event almost 100 years ago and the Kiwanis chose to continue it starting in 1982 with fundraising and volunteer  organization of the annual event,” Club co-president Fred Ross said.

