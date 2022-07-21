City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clinton Christenson provided this Pheasant Run and Joshua Circle project update as of Thursday, July 21:
The contractor will be working this Saturday, July 23. Workers will be pouring some of the longer driveways on Queens Street and Ring Street.
The contractor plans to place the curb and gutter on this stretch of roadway on Monday, July 25. On Tuesday, July 26 the plan is to install the sidewalk on Major Way.
Questions? Email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.