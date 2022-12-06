Even though there is currently no snow on the ground, the City of Sun Prairie recently issued a reminder to downtown business and property owners that if their business or property is on a corner to clear snow from the crosswalk ramps.

Sun Prairie BID and Tourism Manager Colleen Burke wrote in a late November email to property and business owners that complaints have been received recently that ramps are not clear, which is a slip and fall hazard.

What to keep clear of snow

Downtown business and property owners received this drawing, showing what to keep free of snow, after complaints were received from patrons in downtown Sun Prairie about slipping hazards associated with accumulated snow in crosswalks, sidewalks and ramps.

