Corn Silking-Wisconsin

Corn silking for this week was 33 percent, 6 days behind last year and 3 days behind the 5-year average.

 USDA NASS

Wisconsin had 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 24, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Harvesting of small grains was well underway across much of the State.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 5 percent very short, 20 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7 percent very short, 19 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.

