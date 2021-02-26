SSM Health will partner with area school districts across south central Wisconsin on efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to their educators beginning next week.
A one-day, on-site mobile vaccination clinics will begin with the Waunakee and Sun Prairie school districts.
Planning and scheduling with school district partners began in January when the Wisconsin Department of Health Services first announced that educators would become eligible for vaccination on March 1.
The scheduled clinics were in place prior to plans for mass vaccination sites like the one hosted at the Alliant Energy Center.
Plans to host these on-site clinics were shared in Public Health Madison & Dane County’s February 19 press release announcing the public-private partnership at the Alliant Energy Center.
SSM Health has worked with school districts in multiple counties across our service area, to schedule two mobile vaccine events each week throughout the month of March.
SSM Health has enough vaccine supply to expand vaccination efforts to school district staffs, while still prioritizing those age 65 and older.
Next week, 20 percent of SSM Health's vaccine allotment will go to educators, while the other 80 percent will be used to continue vaccinating those age 65 and older, along with other currently eligible groups.
Because SSM Health is collaborating with school nurses and other approved vaccinators to host on-site school district clinics, it can maintain ongoing healthcare clinics to vaccinate other eligible groups.
SSM Health continues to closely follow guidance issued by the state and are collaborating with public health officials in the communities and counties it serves.
To date, SSM Health has administered more than 85,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
SSM Health (www.ssmhealth.com/about) is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization’s more than 40,000 employees and physicians are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God’s healing presence to everyone they serve.
In Wisconsin, SSM Health employs 14,000 people, serving the south-central part of the state through a community-based network of leading physicians/providers, and inpatient and outpatient care facilities.
The organization provides high-quality coordinated care across seven hospitals, 10 post-acute care facilities, and more than 85 physician offices and other outpatient care sites.
SSM Health also serves 425,000 lives through Dean Health Plan, making it one of the largest and most diversified HMOs in the Midwest, and serves more than 4.5 million people across 34 states through Navitus, a pharmacy benefit management services company.
