Gov. Tony Evers announced that starting May 11 the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard will be supporting two new community-based testing sites -- one each in Milwaukee and in Madison.
This is part of a series of efforts by the DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard to work with local health departments to create community testing sites in places with a known lack of access to testing or known community spread. These test sites are open to all residents, including essential workers, and will provide free drive-thru or walk-up testing.
The Madison Community Testing Site is located at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI, 53713 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday
No appointments or pre-registration is necessary and is drive-through only.
Learn more at www.publichealthmdc.com/covid19testing
In order to turn the dial on Safer at Home and begin the Badger Bounce Back, Wisconsin residents must have access to more testing, expand contact tracing, aggressively track the spread, continue practicing safe physical distancing, and wear protective masks in public spaces.
Residents experiencing any of the COVID-19 symptoms or that have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested, even if they feel well.
For up-to-date information about Wisconsin's COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage or follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram.
