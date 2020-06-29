A new City of Sun Prairie-Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) employee wellness clinic will open Wednesday, July 1 at SSM Health Dean Medical Group offices at 10 Tower Drive.
A team of clinicians will be available exclusively to provide employees and their families with a range of services from acute to preventative care, disease management, workplace injury treatment and occupational health services.
Both the city and school district took the action to offer employees a jointly operated health clinic to ensure the community of Sun Prairie would become a choice destination for workers who want to maintain their health.
"We really care about our employees’ mental and physical health," remarked Steve Schroeder, Sun Prairie School Board President. "If this clinic is widely utilized, we believe we will see cost savings that will keep our annual health insurance premiums as low as possible.
"We want to be able to offer our staff a health insurance plan that is top quality while keeping low premiums,” Schroeder added.
"The creation of a shared Employee Wellness Clinic is an innovative and fiscally responsible way for the city and district to provide high-quality health care and wellness services to our employees and their families," said City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. "We are proud to offer benefits that position the city as an employer of choice and supports our employees on their wellness journey."
“We are delighted to work with Sun Prairie to provide exceptional quality health care services for its employees and their loved ones,” said Marcy Bennett, director of SSM Health Direct to Employer Services. “Our plan is to partner with them for lifelong good health so that they can continue their vital work in making Sun Prairie such a wonderful place to live, learn and thrive.”
The clinical care team has a combined total of more than 30 years of experience in family medicine, women’s health issues and wellness programing. The team includes: two advanced practice nurse prescribers, a registered nurse and a medical assistant who will offer in-person consultations as well as telehealth visits. Our scheduling team also will be available to provide patient assistance in arranging for visits.
The health and safety of clinic staff, providers, patients and community continue to be top priorities. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new Wellness clinic and all SSM Health facilities will continue to follow established safety precautions:
• Entrance screening for all patients and visitors to facilities;
• Universal use of appropriate personal protective equipment for all providers and staff;
• Enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes in our clinics, hospitals and surgery centers;
• Plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing;
• Realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing;
• Strict visitor policy to limit unnecessary traffic in our facilities; and
• Discontinuation of public water fountains.
The new SPASD-City of Sun Prairie Employee Wellness Clinic is located on the first floor within the SSM Health Dean Medical Group offices at 10 Tower Drive and is open Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. for in-person visits and will offer tele-health visits on Saturdays from 8-11 a.m.
SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization’s more than 40,000 employees and physicians are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God’s healing presence to everyone they serve.
In Wisconsin, SSM Health employs approximately 14,500 people, serving the south-central part of the state through a community-based network of leading physicians/providers, and inpatient and outpatient care facilities.
The organization provides high-quality coordinated care across seven hospitals, 10 post-acute care facilities, and more than 85 physician offices and other outpatient care sites. SSM Health also serves nearly 398,000 lives through Dean Health Plan, making it one of the largest and most diversified HMOs in the Midwest.
