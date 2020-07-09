Sun Prairie Municipal Court reopened for in-person appearances on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with COVID-19 restrictions.
To assist in efforts to keep municipal court staff safe, individuals with appearances scheduled in Sun Prairie Municipal Court are asked to do the following:
• Stay six feet apart;
• Wear face coverings at all times;
• Use hand sanitizer.
Once in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St., proceed to the second floor (do not stop at the first floor or second floor counters). Individuals with a scheduled appearance must check in at the table in the lobby on the second floor. Please wait in line to check in, keeping a distance of six feet.
Individuals with scheduled appearances will be asked the following COVID-19 screening questions:
Within the last 14 days have you experienced:
• Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;
• Fatigue;
• Muscle or body aches;
• Headache ;
• New loss of taste or smell;
• Sore throat;
• Congestion or runny nose;
• Nausea or vomiting; or
• Diarrhea.
Within the last 14 days have you had close contact (within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes) without the use of appropriate personal protective equipment, with someone who is currently sick with suspected or confirmed COVID-19?
If you answer yes to any of the previous questions, you will not be allowed into the courtroom. Please return home and contact your healthcare provider.
Once you have been cleared to proceed, individuals with scheduled appearances may have a seat in the courtroom to wait to be called before the judge. When you are called to meet with the judge, please proceed toward the front of the room and stand on the X marked on the floor.
After you have met with the judge, please exit the courtroom to your right following the exit sign.
If you will be making payment after your court appearance, Sun Prairie Municipal Court encourages you to pay through the city website with a credit or debit card in lieu of in-person payments at the Sun Prairie Police Department.
To pay your citation online, go to the city homepage, click on Make a Payment then click on Citations. Contact the Municipal Court at 608-837-9541 with any questions or concerns.
