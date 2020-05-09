A little under half of City of Sun Prairie business owners surveyed can withstand COVID-19’s financial impact but the remainder could shut down as early as mid-May or this summer if things don’t improve.
The COVID-19 Business Impact Survey results offer a first glimpse into the pandemic’s impact on Sun Prairie restaurants, bars, shops, health clubs, manufacturers, and other businesses.
The survey received responses from 119 businesses after Gov. Tony Evers extended the safer at home emergency order to May 26.
The survey found that 10.4 percent of business owners couldn’t continue operations past May, 25.9 percent could hold on for two months, and 14.7 percent said three months. Other businesses showed more resilience: 27.6 percent could weather 90 days or more and 21.6 percent had no foreseeable issues operating under the current economy.
Sixty-two percent said they were somewhat or significantly confident that they could recover to pre-COVID-19 operational levels if the May 26 phased re-opening of the Madison area/Wisconsin economy happens. The survey found that 20.3 percent were very confident and 13.6 percent were not confident at all.
The City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce partnered to conduct the survey and will use results to direct resources to businesses in need. The city announced this week that a $155,000 Sun Prairie Emergency Loan Fund program will give help to small businesses.
City of Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte said survey results showed a range of the most vulnerable businesses to those hardly impacted.
“One of the things we wanted to identify and prioritize were the businesses that are really, really struggling throughout this and don’t have resources,” Stechschulte said. “We are going to give direct outreach to those folks, to see if there is help for them.”
Survey results gave a more optimistic picture than what city officials expected, Stechschulte said.
“We were very pleasantly surprised to see the number of folks who had no foreseeable issues under the current conditions, or could survive longer than 90 days,” he said.
The overwhelming number of business owners need financial assistance to pay employee wages and benefits, the survey found. The next greatest need was help in paying rent and utilities.
Stechschulte said the city has no definite numbers on how many people were laid off from Sun Prairie businesses. Almost half a million Wisconsin residents have filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 onset, according to the Department of Workforce Development’s last update May 4.
Most of the businesses surveyed had applied for Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program but Stechschulte said business owners weren’t asked if they had received funding from that or any other source.
The survey ended on April 30 and received responses from 119 businesses. Stechschulte estimated that there are 1,000-1,500 businesses in the city. But he said he was satisfied with the survey response considering it was done to get a quick snapshot of the local economic impact of COVID-19.
