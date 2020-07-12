Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) is sensitive to the coronavirus emergency and the adverse effect that the last several months has had throughout the Sun Prairie community.
SPU and the Sunshine Place are seeing many more residents struggling to meet their monthly living expenses. The Sun Prairie Utilities Commission recently allocated a donation of $25,000 to the Sunshine Place to assist through the COVID emergency. Sunshine Place staff will identify the need for utility assistance and these funds will be used to provide residential emergency assistance for SPU bill payment.
“We here at Sun Prairie Utilities see more of our customers and neighbors struggling through the present economic landscape," said Sun Prairie Utilities Customer Service Manager Dave Euclide.
"Our staff wanted to try to offer help where needed, and our SPU Commission wholeheartedly supported that sentiment," Euclide added. "We are happy to support our community.”
The Sunshine Place is a community help organization that is a single point of access to social services Sun Prairie residents need to support themselves in time of need.
The Sunshine Place, located at 18 Rickel Road and 1632 W. Main St., houses the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, CARDS Closet, Joining Forces for Family, the Home Mission, and Sunshine Supper to name a few. The full list of services provided can be viewed at sunshineplace.org.
Assistance, payment
arrangements available
Sun Prairie Utilities suggests residential customers who are behind in their SPU payment to contact Energy Services of Dane County to see if they qualify for a heating assistance grant.
Qualifications have been loosened through September to help assist more people that have been affected by COVID.
Energy Services can be reached by phone at 608-333-0333. SPU customers may contact the SPU office at 608-837-5500 to discuss their account status and payment options.
