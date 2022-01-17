A COVID-19 testing center in Sun Prairie has closed amid an increased number of complaints about its business practices, citing the need to do more hiring to cope with the increase in testing demand.
The Center for COVID Control, which has several Madison area locations but also has a Sun Prairie site located at 1528 W. Main St., posted notes on two of its doors, claiming to be closed for additional hiring to cope with greater testing demand due to the COVID-19’s omicron variant.
“Center for COVID Control is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate and most compliant manner. Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven’t been able to meet all our commitments,” said CCC founder and CEO Aleya Siyaj in a statement posted on the center’s website. “We’ve made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality.”
The Center for COVID Control will be closed through Jan. 21, according to its website and the sign on its Sun Prairie center office door.
But increased complaints about the accuracy of the tests, inability to provide the test results in a timely manner, and information the center asked for in exchange for the free COVID test resulted in both the Better Business Bureau and Public Health Madison Dane County to issue statements referring individuals to more reputable testing centers.
The Better Business Bureau has reported an increase in scam reports because of the Center for COVID Control and other fake testing locations have either not provided COVID-19 test results as promised, or worse.
One victim reported to BBB Scam Tracker this experience at a phony testing site: “Not until I got home did I realize I provided WAY too much personal information… They used a swab of saliva and said I would be notified by email within 24 hours. It has now been 2 weeks no results, and they are still there doing COVID tests.”
“I took my son there for a test on Dec 18,” said one individual who asked not to be identified. “One woman was working in the facility that was shabby, torn carpets, little light. She sat at a pop up card table with a computer, stack of registration cards and wearing hospital scrubs. She asked me to scan a QR code which took me to a registration site very similar to what you would fill out at a pharmacy. But this site required I upload a photo of both my state ID and insurance card. I thought this odd — but continued with the process,” the individual added. “She had my son self-administer the test. I found it odd that he barely inserted the nasal swab when the helper said ‘OK that’s good.’ We left with the promise to have results within 45 minutes.
“Three hours passed and no results,” the individual added. “So I went back.
“I said I had not received my results. She said ‘let me check the system.’ She looked in her computer and told me ‘OK, now you’ll get an email.’ The email I received was suspicious. My son was listed as female. The test indicated it was collected at 2:44 and results at 2:49 which is impossible for a valid test. The results were negative. I bought a home test that same day and he tested positive which was confirmed by a PCR test.”
According to the same individual, another customer was there for the same reason, saying he had not received his test.
“I asked the helper for details about her manager and the company. She said she was a contract worker from Illinois. I asked for contact info. The names she gave me are also the names of people who have put glowing reviews on the Google reviews for this site.”
When the individual was contacted by the Sun Prairie Area School District about the testing site, the individual was not comforted.
“The Sun Prairie Area School District nurse called me to do contract tracing for my son. I told her about my experience. She said that other parents had complained to her that they had never received tests results back from this site,” the individual who asked not to beidentified wrote. “I also called Dane County Public Health. They also informed me that they had received complaints and were checking into it.”
“We are aware of a variety of complaints and concerns regarding what appears to be scam testing sites,” remarked Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for Public Health Madison Dane County.
“The complaints range from concerns over a lack of PPE worn by the staff, to issues with what appears to be fraudulent or mishandled test results,” Finke added. “We are working on drafting a letter to send to the sites in question, sharing these concerns. We are also working to alert the appropriate oversight agencies of these complaints, as well. That being said, we do have a number of reputable testing options in Dane County listed on our website, and would encourage folks to use one of those.”
For some, it may be too little too late — the Sun Prairie location had individuals lined up out the door to take tests in December.
Center for COVID Control has an F rating with the BBB with 22 complaints closed within the past year, according to BBB.
USA Today and Block Club Chicago reported similar scams among markets in Wisconsin and Illinois, with Block Club reporting that the Center for COVID Control wasted 40,000 test kits.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a federal agency that oversees the company’s go-to lab, has found “non-compliance” and “deficiencies” at the lab, according to a spokesperson.
A December review from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid cited the lab for “immediate jeopardy,” the most serious infraction, noting it had made mistakes that led to tens of thousands of PCR tests being unable to be processed and workers weren’t following proper procedures for rapid tests, among other concerns.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is also investigating complaints at the chain’s lab, a spokesperson said.
Attorney general’s offices in multiple states told Block Club Chicago they’ve received complaints about the chain. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is investigating.
BBB: Tips to avoid scams
The BBB is listing these suggestions as advice for others seeking COVID-19 tests:
• Understand COVID-19 testing options in your area.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds consumers that no-cost COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S. at health centers and select pharmacies.
If someone insists you pay for a test, especially if they claim it will cost you hundreds of dollars, it’s a scam.
• Only get tested at authorized testing sites or health centers. Visit a state, tribal, or local health department’s website to find an authorized testing site in your area.
• Watch out for lookalike websites. Scammers have become adept at creating websites that look just like websites belonging to well-known, trusted businesses.
Before entering your personal information to an online form, make sure the website you are visiting is secure and there are no misspellings or unfamiliar names in the URL bar.
• Be wary of unsolicited callers and messages. No legitimate company or health clinic will call, text, or email you without your permission.
If you get an unsolicited message from someone, it’s best not to give the caller or sender any personal details before confirming it’s from a legitimate source.
• Read the fine print on any documentation you are asked to sign.
• Question where the personal information is being kept as well as if it is secure, what lab is processing the results, and read the agreement carefully before signing.
If anything within the agreement does not seem right, leave and find another testing facility.
“My concerns,” wrote the individual who asked not to be identified, “are both with the invalid tests and their safeguards for the personal information that they now have for thousands of people.”