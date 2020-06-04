For the first time in its 53-year history, World Dairy Expo has been canceled.
The World Dairy Expo Executive Committee reached the decision based on the public health orders and restrictions related to COVID-19, in place and issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County.
World Dairy Expo 2020 was set to take place at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, from Sept. 29 -Oct. 3, 2020.
The annual event welcomed more than 62,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries in 2019.
“Our collective heart is heavy as we share with you that World Dairy Expo 2020 has been cancelled,” said Scott Bentley, WDE General Manager. “We know how much this hurts; we feel it, too. Please know other options were explored and considered by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee and staff.”
The Alliant Energy Center, home to World Dairy Expo, is a county-owned facility that falls under the jurisdiction of Emergency Order #3 and Forward Dane, the phased reopening plan for Dane County.
Public health officials predict Dane County may be in the third phase of the plan when World Dairy Expo is set to occur. This phase includes a limit of 250 people at outdoor events, eliminating any possibility that World Dairy Expo, as people know it today, can take place.
“Unwaveringly, we recognize our responsibility is to maintain the health of our community and the safety of all of you as exhibitors, attendees and volunteers and to adhere to the orders dictated by Dane County and the national guidelines from the CDC as they relate to COVID-19,” added Bentley.
More information, a complete statement from World Dairy Expo, and answers to frequently asked questions regarding the decision to cancel World Dairy Expo 2020 can be found at worlddairyexpo.com.
World Dairy Expo will bring crowds of more than 62,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, when it returns to Madison for the 54th event, Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, 2021; learn more at worlddairyexpo.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.