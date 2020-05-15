Here’s the latest information from Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development:
• It does not impact applications submitted or claims pending. Benefits will be paid to eligible claimants, even if the person returns to work before their claim is deemed eligible.
• It does not impact federal programs like FPUC, PUA or PEUC.
• It does not change work search. Gov. Tony Evers waived work search March 12, 2020. Work search is still considered satisfied through the end of September 2020.
• It does impact unemployment eligibility in this way: If an employer now has work for an employee who was laid off or furloughed and that employee refuses to return to work, that will cause an eligibility issue that must be adjudicated.
Unemployment benefits are available to individuals who are totally or partially unemployed due to no fault of their own. If the employee—not the employer—is choosing not to work, the employee is likely not eligible for UI benefits.
However, the facts of each circumstance are important. If you have any question about whether you are eligible for benefits, please apply. Individuals considered ineligible for unemployment may be eligible for PUA.
— Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
