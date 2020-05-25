Sun Prairie's City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday May 19, 2020, waiving penalties and interest for property tax payments that are due after May 19, 2020.
The decision occurred in recognition of the economic, family finance and employment instability brought on by COVID-19. The resolution does not change the due date of the property taxes but only postpones the interest and penalty start date until Oct. 1, 2020.
The waived late penalty normally amounts to .5% of the delinquent property taxes per month.
The payment must be received by Dane County by Oct. 8 or postmarked on or before Oct. 1, 2020. No action is necessary for residents to take in order to delay payment until the October date.
“Because of the way municipal finances work, the city’s budget won’t suffer from delayed tax payments. This allows us to be uniquely responsive to the needs and new reality of our residents in these trying times. And that something we can be proud of,” said Connie DeKemper, Director of Administrative Services for the City of Sun Prairie.
COVID-19 has been difficult on every part of the economy, so residents looking for relief should look to cityofsunprairie.com/covid19 for support with housing, food and other expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.