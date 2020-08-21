It worked so well the first two times that the City of Sun Prairie will do it again a third time — but this time with more money and more communication.
The Sun Prairie City Council voted on Aug. 18 to consolidate the city’s eight polling locations into a single location again at Sun Prairie High School, located at 888 Grove St., but also approved a $14,920 budget amendment designed to get the word out to Sun Prairie voters.
The campaign will include Sun Prairie Star ads, Sun Prairie Utilities bill stuffers, postcards, Facebook messages and even use of the city’s electronic message boards to remind voters to not only vote absentee, but also that if they do vote in person to do so at Sun Prairie High School.
A report to the council outlined the communications plan:
Sun Prairie Star advertising — The city will publish ads in the Oct. 6 Showcase issue (mailed to all Sun Prairie homes) as well as ads on sunprairiestar.com and in September in the Hometown Advertiser and the Sun Prairie Star.
Postcards — A variety of messages will be included on the postcards mailed directly to voters.
“The postcard could include information regarding voting absentee and election official recruitment,” City Clerk Elena Hilby wrote in the memo to the council. “We could add a message encouraging them to invite other people they know to register to vote.”
Facebook — Daily Facebook ads would include information on registering to vote, voting by absentee, election official recruitment information, and polling location information. “Boosting the posts would help our messages reach beyond just the people who follow our page,” Hilby wrote.
Message boards — The message board will be moved to different busy streets throughout the city with revolving messages regarding registering to vote and voting absentee at no cost to the city.
SPU bills — This is the most consistent campaign outlined by Hilby. The inserts will include information on registering to vote, voting by absentee, election official recruitment information, and polling location information. Although one bill insert is already budgeted, Hilby plans to include inserts for the next three months.
Although the budget amendment is for $14,920, some of the funding could be covered by the CARES Act, according to Hilby’s memo.
Polling place change
Hilby’s memo did not include the consolidation to one polling location at SPHS. District 4 Alder Al Guyant made the amendment to the resolution, seconded by District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy.
“In conversation with staff, we still don’t have enough firm commitments . . . to staff four sites,” Guyant said.
Although the city staffed just one polling location at SPHS for the recently completed Aug. 11 partisan primary, the city had proposed going from eight to four for the Nov. 3 presidential election due to lingering concerns over COVID-19 and the inability to staff polling locations.
But Guyant said given the big push to vote early absentee, about 90 percent will vote before the actual Election Day. Of the city’s 21,000 registered voters, Guyant said if 90 percent show up to vote early absentee, that means about 1,500-2,500 will go through SPHS on Election Day where the city is sure it can staff the election with poll workers.
Hilby said the city will be prepared for 100 percent voter turnout with ballots. “There’s no doubt about it — this is going to be a huge election,” she said.
The more the trends move toward absentee, the ability to go to a place where voters are already familiar, with curbside voting stacked at SPHS, would be difficult at other polling locations.
Hilby said in April, 81 percent of the turnout voted absentee. In August, 87 percent voted absentee.
“I feel like this trend is going to continue,” Hilby said, adding that if the city had to mail ballots today, the first mailing would be 7,300 ballots.
The clerk also said she knows there was a lot of talk on the news about postal service, but said she was relieved the learn the US Postal Service will not be any changes this year.
“I guess I feel like, at most, if it was extremely busy . . . we would be processing about 4,000 people through the high school,” Hilby said about possible turnout on Election Day for the presidential election.
McIlroy asked about the Sun Prairie Area School District’s fall quarter ending Nov. 2 and what possible impact that could have if in-person instruction begins on Nov. 3.
Hilby said she’s talked with Sun Prairie Area School District Superintendent Brad Saron, who told her the city could use the high school on Election Day if needed — regardless of whether in-person instruction begins on or before that date.
“I’m in agreement with this,” District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie said, “but I just want to know that you feel confident that we can do this.”
Hilby said the addition of more Badger Books — used to register voters at the polls — and the ability of each Badger Book to talk to each other, as well as the ability to handle more people through drive-up voting and even in line for in-person voting makes the high school an ideal location. She said there was enough room for 60 people to socially-distance and line up for in-person voting in April.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker complimented Hilby and her staff on a smoothly-run Aug. 11 election. “Not one bad comment — it was all positive,” Stocker added.
Although the amended resolution was approved by the council, City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said the final resolution will return to the council for final approval at its Sept. 1 meeting.
After the vote, Guyant added to the praise for not only Hilby and her staff but Oppenheimer for the plan. “We are so lucky,” Guyant said.
