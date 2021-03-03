Madison hospital logos
Contributed

With a promising decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally, UnityPoint Health‒Meriter, UW Health and SSM Health are easing some limitations on visitors in our collective facilities.

Effective March 8, one visitor will generally be allowed for adult patients in Madison hospitals and clinics. Two primary support persons per patient will be allowed for pediatric patients.

Masks continue to be required in all healthcare settings and those with exposure to, symptoms of, or confirmed COVID-19 should not visit.

There may be some slight differences to the visitor process within each health system, especially for patients who have COVID-19 or who are at end-of-life. Patients and visitors are encouraged to talk to their care team or visit their healthcare provider’s website for details.

The hospitals thank the community for its patience and support during the past year as the hospitals worked to maintain a safe environment for everyone at their facilities. The hospitals encourage everyone to continue COVID-19 precautions, including masking, distancing, limiting gatherings, hand-washing and getting a vaccine when eligible and supply allows.

More information on individual visitor policies can be found at:

ssmhealth.com/stmarysmadison

Unitypoint.org/Madison

UWHealth.org 

