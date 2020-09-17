Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Nutrition Department will be able to continue to serve free meals for families who need them through Dec. 31, 2020.
Families can pick up five-day meal boxes for each child (18 years and younger or enrolled in school) at any serving site. Boxes will include five free breakfasts and five free lunches.
Distribution days, times, and locations include:
Monday – Westside Elementary, located at 1320 Buena Vista Drive, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Tuesday – C.H. Bird Elementary, 1170 N. Bird St., from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.; Camden Court Apartments, located at 2601 Old Camden Square, Madison, from 12:30 - 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Sun Prairie High School, located at 888 Grove St., (Door 15 pick up) from 1:30- 2:15 p.m.; Northside Elementary, 230 W. Klubertanz Drive, from 4:30 - 5:15 p.m.
Thursday – Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Dr., (Door 3 pick up - off Commercial Ave.) from 1:30 - 2:15 p.m.
Friday – Prairie View Middle, 400 N. Thompson Rd., from 10 - 10:45 a.m. (Door 11, backside of building).
Individuals with questions may email the department at nutritiondepartment@sunprairieschools.org.
