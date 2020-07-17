Citing COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the 2020 season of the Token Creek Chamber Music Festival has been canceled, according to an email sent late July 16 to local media and festival patrons.
The season, called Legacy, was scheduled to begin in mid-August and run through Labor Day.
"We are among the last of summer concert presenters to reach this conclusion, and do so acknowledging that the country’s health crisis has continuously proven more serious and unpredictable than we anticipated," Rose Mary and John Harbison, the festival's artistic directors, wrote in the email.
The Harbisons intend to launch a virtual season at the end of the summer, including some items from the festival's audio vault.
"And we hope, when modestly-sized gatherings are again possible, to present—in the 'off' season—an event for the TCF community, with much gratitude for your continuing support during this period of uncertainty," the Harbisons wrote.
Recently named the premier chamber music festival in Wisconsin, the Token Creek Chamber Music Festival was established in 1989. The festival takes place annually late in August at the Token Creek summer retreat of the Harbisons. Traditionally spanning a little more than a week, the festival includes concerts, lecture-recitals, open rehearsals, and forums.
Individuals may donate to the festival online at https://tokencreekfestival.org/support/ .
