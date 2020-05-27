The Dane County Board of Supervisors is seeking public input on funding priorities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County has received $95 million from the federal government as a part of the CARES Act. The CARES Act provides assistance for state, local, and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
At a special meeting Thursday May 21, the board heard from the Dane County Controller, as well as the Director of the Human Services Department, on initiatives to date, and how the funding is being spent.
The county has already allocated funding to important initiatives to address urgent needs, including support of the Second Harvest Food Bank, local businesses, and child care providers, in addition to providing safe shelter for homeless individuals and families.
The presentation was recorded and is available here: https://media.cityofmadison.com/Mediasite/Showcase/madison-city-channel/Presentation/4404c0ff3a31454eabf1e8ce499065dc1d
“The county board has approved initiatives to address immediate needs. That said, we know that the need stretches far and wide during this unprecedented public health crisis. We want to hear from the public about their priorities,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher, who is the District 3 Supervisor representing a portion of Sun Prairie.
During the course of the next several weeks, the board’s standing committees will be discussing priorities for the federal funding. Interested individuals are asked to send their thoughts about priorities, needs, and suggestions to engagedane@countyofdane.com, with the subject “COVID-19 Priorities”.
Responses will be shared with the members of the board to inform their consideration of future allocations.
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, Wisconsin, and sets policy for county operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and County finance. The Dane County Board of Supervisors meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. in Room 201 of the City-County Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.