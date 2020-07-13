Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the Sun Prairie Area School District School Nutrition Department announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.
The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.
Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.
The following locations will be serving free meals this summer (through July 30, 2020::
Mondays ONLY - Westside Elementary, 1320 Buena Vista Drive, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Tuesdays ONLY - C.H.Bird Elementary, 1170 N. Bird St., 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Camden Court Apartments, 2601 Old Camden Square, Madison, 12:30 - 1 p.m.
Wednesdays ONLY - Northside Elementary, 230 W. Klubertanz Drive, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.;
Musket Ridge Apartments, located at Musket Ridge Drive and Marigold Street, 12:30 - 1 p.m.
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, located at 18 Rickel Road, offers food service on the following days and times:
● Monday/Wednesday/Friday: 10 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.
● Tuesday/Thursday: 5-6:45 p.m.
● Saturday: 9 - 10:45 a.m.
Meals will continue through July 30th , 2020. Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Kathryn Walker, Director of School Nutrition. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”
Pop-up Pantry
In partnership with the YMCA of Dane County, Second Harvest Popup Pantry will be providing fresh and non-perishable food to the Sun Prairie area Tuesdays through Aug. 25 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Westside Elementary School.
Food is distributed in pre-packed boxes and as a drive-thru. Please clear out vehicle trunks and come ready to receive food! Everyone is welcome.
Any changes to times or locations for pop-up food distributions will be communicated via our new texting service. To receive a text message when there is a change to the regular schedule, text FOODDANE to 555888.
Please note: There will be NO mobile pantry at Westside on Tuesday July 21 and Tuesday August 18. There will be a mobile pantry at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry on these dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.