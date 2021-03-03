Plans for the 54th World Dairy Expo, set for Sept. 28-Oct. 2, continue to progress at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, according to a statment released by the Expo on March 3.
The statement includes:
“Expo recognizes that uncertainty remains surrounding future health regulations that may govern Madison this fall at the time of WDE 2021.
“To best understand these factors as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, Expo has met with Dane County and Alliant Energy Center officials regarding current and potential future local COVID-19 restrictions.
“Communication with these officials continues as additional clarity is sought.
“Due to World Dairy Expo’s role as the gathering place of an essential global industry, the organization’s leadership is simultaneously exploring alternative venues for hosting the 2021 show,” the statement reads.
Requests for proposal were sought throughout February.
“At this time, Expo is not at liberty to disclose which venues are being considered,” the statement concludes. “A decision regarding the location of World Dairy Expo 2021, in its entirety, will be made by the WDE Executive Committee later this spring after all options and implications are thoroughly reviewed.”
For the latest Expo news, follow WDE on social media and visit www.worlddairyexpo.com.
