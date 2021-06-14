Effective June 26, 2021, the community testing and vaccination site at the Alliant Energy Center will be closed. Since emergency operations began, Public Health Madison & Dane County has conducted roughly 425,000 COVID-19 tests and administered 83,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at Alliant.
From the first test on May 11, 2020, to the first vaccination on Dec. 29, 2020, more than 150 full-time, part-time, and limited-term employees worked tirelessly to meet the ever-changing demands of the pandemic.
“It has been our honor to provide these critical services to the community year-round throughout this pandemic,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Our staff has put in thousands of hours of work, day in and day out to meet the evolving needs of our community and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The Wisconsin National Guard supported testing in conjunction with Public Health staff from May 2020 until Public Health took over testing operations completely in fall 2020. FEMA and National Guard staff also supported vaccination efforts in in April and May of 2021, raising vaccination capacity from 5,600 to 7,700 doses per week.
In total, 11% of Dane County vaccine doses have been given at the Alliant Energy Center, and about 33% of residents received a COVID test at the site.
“An effort of this size and magnitude could never have been accomplished without collaboration and support at the county, state, and federal level,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “I want to thank Public Health, the Wisconsin National Guard, Dane County Emergency Management, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and FEMA for the teamwork it took to make this community site such a success.”
The closing of this community site does not mean the work is over. Public Health will continue to provide testing and vaccination services in our existing spaces including the South Madison and East Washington offices in addition to hosting mobile vaccination clinics throughout the county.
Testing is by appointment only at South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street):
- Tuesdays: 8 am – 4 pm
- Thursdays: 12 – 8 pm
- Saturdays: 8 am – 4 pm
Vaccination by appointment or drop-in:
- Monday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – 8 am – 4 pm
- Tuesday: East Washington Office (2705 East Washington Ave) – 12 – 8 pm
- Wednesday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – 12– 8 pm
- Thursday: East Washington Office (2705 East Washington Ave) – 8 am – 4 pm
- Friday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – 8 am – 4 pm
“The best way to protect ourselves and each other is to get vaccinated,” said Satya Rhodes-Conway, City of Madison Mayor. “As we look to lift vaccination rates in our communities, we must continue to put the focus on those most vulnerable to COVID-19 by providing equitable access to the vaccine.”
Mobile vaccination efforts are ongoing, with several first and second dose clinics happening every week throughout Dane County. See our map to find one near you or for more information, visit https://publichealthmdc.com/vax.