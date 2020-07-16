Citing COVID-19 restrictions, Sun Prairie High School has canceled its in-person graduation event scheduled for Friday, July 24 in the Fieldhouse at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St.
SPHS Principal Keith Nerby made the announcement in an email sent July 10 to Class of 2020 parents and guardians.
“As you know, we had rescheduled our in-person graduation ceremony for Friday, July 24, 2020. It is with great regret that we have to cancel this event,” Nerby wrote.
Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) has stated that, within Dane County, individuals are not allowed to congregate with more than 10 people inside or 25 people in an outdoor setting.
“This means that we are unable to hold our graduation ceremony as we had intended,” Nerby wrote. “We feel for our seniors who have already had so much taken from them this school year. However, our goal is always to ensure the health and safety of our students, families, and staff.”
As an alternate, SPHS is offering an Aug. 1 photo opportunity for parents and Class of 2020 seniors.
“We would like to offer families a day at the high school for a photo opportunity of their graduate receiving their diploma,” Nerby explained in the email. “We will have an outdoor setting and backdrop available for you and your family on Saturday, August 1, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.”
Parents were offered the opportunity to register by Friday, July 24, for a time to attend, “so that we can best manage social distancing,” Nerby wrote.
The PHMDC directive made it questionable whether the event would be held, but neither SPHS nor the Sun Prairie Area School District publicly announced the event had been canceled.
Parents may also view the virtual SPHS Class of 2020 graduation ceremony video on You Tube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Oeb3sfrcw4&feature=youtu.be
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.