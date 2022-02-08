Opioid overdoses have surged in Wisconsin since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, public health officials report.
Last week Gov. Tony Evers announced a refocused effort to combat the opioid epidemic with the Dose of Reality program, doseofreality.gov with resources and information.
“We know that many Wisconsinites struggle with opioid use, and that’s a problem that tragically has only gotten worse over the last two years,” Evers said. “Opioids have ravaged families and communities across the state, and this initiative is just one of the many ways that my administration is working to tackle this issue head-on to help folks get on the road to recovery.”
Sun Prairie’s Emergency Medical Service recorded 12 heroin-related incidents in 2021 versus two in 2020.
Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said the reasons for the increase are multi-faceted and pointed to county and state data that show a correlation between opioid overdoses and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin state public health experts suspect people are using drugs to cope with the stress of the pandemic, and coupled with increased isolation, it’s creating a perfect storm for drug abuse.
Data also suggest that there is an increased drug market, according to a 2021 Wisconsin Department of Health Services report studying heroin use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data was gathered from ambulance runs and emergency department (ED) hospital visits.
At the pandemic’s start in April 2020, state officials found an overall decrease in ambulance runs and ED visits. Public health experts reason that people were avoiding medical services during the pandemic or self-isolating or tele-health visits. That could have impacted the count of opioid overdose incidents during that time.
The data show there has been an increase in suspected opioid overdose incidents since COVID-19 hit Wisconsin, and the increase was greater than expected.
The Wisconsin State Crime Lab also reported a rise in fentanyl cases. In 2015 there were 51 recorded fentanyl cases, in 2020 there were 546.
Gov. Evers last month said $9 million will be distributed throughout counties in the state for opioid drug treatment. Dane County will receive $348,125.
“I am glad we can get these critical funds out the door to provide treatment and hope for so many,” Evers said.