The last day for Sun Prairie High School sophomore and junior students will be June 12, according to SPHS Principal Keith Nerby.
In an email to parents sent May 13, Nerby outlined what will happen to close out the 2019-20 school year:
• Last day of school. Friday, June 12 was the original last day and will remain so, Nerby wrote in the email to parents.
• Locker access. SPHS is not able to offer access to gym or personal lockers or classrooms to retrieve personal items or library media materials at this time, but more information will be coming soon about locker access.
• Driver's instruction. The Division of Motor Vehicles recently announced a temporary suspension of the requirement for new drivers to complete a road test with parental permission. But, with SPHS behind-the-wheel driver's education suspended, if families find a private driving school to complete their behind-the-wheel, SPHS will refund the traffic safety fee to parents if already paid to the school. Parents desiring a refund should contact Mr. Olson.
"I am proud of our staff, our students, and our families as we have navigated this unprecedented situation," Nerby wrote in the email to parents. "Rest assured that we are doing everything we can to provide meaningful and relevant learning experiences for our students. We will continue to work to plan for next school year, whatever that may look like."
